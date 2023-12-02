December Aldi Finds To Keep The Holidays Merry And Bright
December is here, which means that it's time to start shopping for the holidays. You have to get gifts for your relatives, friends, neighbors, schoolmates, and co-workers. And you've got to make some delicious meals and desserts for your holiday gatherings. This means that it'll be most convenient for you to peruse the aisles of a shop that caters to customers' holiday gifting and cooking needs. Enter Aldi. The supermarket chain has stocked its shelves just in time for the holiday season.
In addition to advent calendars for your Christmas 2023 countdown, the festive and budget-friendly offerings at Aldi this December include wines, beers, pastries, sweets, greeting cards, and cooking boards. You've got great drinks, meals, and desserts to serve to the special people in your home, school, community, and workplace for the holidays. You've also got some great holiday items that could make suitable gifts for the people in your life.
Holiday Magic Sparkling Wine Greeting Card
Whenever you give someone a great holiday present, it makes it even better to attach a greeting card to their gift that has a personalized note to make them feel special. You can make that greeting card even more tailored to the sparkling wine lover in your life with the Sparkling Wine Greeting Card, which comes with a 187-milliliter bottle of sparkling wine. It's only $8.99, and it'll be available as early as December 6.
Holiday Magic 5 Days of Dry Red Wine
Are you having dry red wine connoisseurs over for a holiday gathering? Offer them five incredible dry red wines from the 5 Days of Dry Red Wine pack. Shoppers can get the pack for $19.99 starting December 6. It includes 187-milliliter bottles of Aldino Red Blend from Portugal, D Minor Cabernet Sauvignon from France, Tree Top Hill Merlot from France, Misuto Cabernet Sauvignon from Spain, and Vinelife Cabernet Sauvignon from Spain.
State of Brewing Barrel Aged Stout
For just $11.99, you can make sure the beer lovers in your life greet the holiday season with State of Brewing's Barrel Aged Stout. If you're serving steak and potatoes on a special holiday, then the recipient of this Barrel Aged Stout will have bourbon ale to pair with their meal. Get this item as soon as it hits the shelves at Aldi on December 6.
Nature's Nectar Wassail Punch
If you've got a coworker who always seems to be sipping apple cider in the office, then they may enjoy the comparable spicy juice in a bottle of Nature's Nectar Holiday Wassail Punch. It's available for just $2.99 starting December 6, pick up this beverage and share it with your workmate in hopes that they'll be as refreshed during the holidays as they are heartened.
Stay Spicy Gift Set
Got any hot sauce lovers in your family, friend group, or at work? Aldi might just have the perfect gift for that spice lover — the Stay Spicy Gift Set. The package comes with six special hot sauces, including Ghost Pepper, Garlic Herb, Chocolate Chipotle, Green Jalapeno, Habanero, and Sriracha. It's available on December 6 for just $9.99.
Bake Shop Gingerbread Cookie Sandwich
It's fun and delicious to have holiday-themed treats in the house around the holidays. That's why you should get Aldi's Gingerbread Cookie Sandwiches from Bake Shop. For only $4.79, you'll get 12 delectable gingerbread cookies with luscious cream cheese filling. These festive cookies will be available on December 13.
Casa Mamita Mini Empanadas
When your guests arrive for holiday gatherings, you'll want some finger food to get the party started. You can go with Casa Mamita's Mini Empanadas, which come in two flavors. Your guests can opt for the tender chicken empanadas with cream cheese filling, or the roasted corn empanadas which are filled with black beans and pepper jack cheese. Get either box for $4.99 starting December 13.
Specially Selected Cold Smoked Salmon Trio
If your family loves eating fish during the holidays, then enjoy the Cold Smoked Salmon from Specially Selected. Their decadent red wine-flavored salmon tastes like black currant, their old-fashioned flavored salmon gives you a taste of whisky, dark cherry, and orange, and their mojito-flavored salmon combines mint, lime, sugar, and rum. This fish is available on December 20 for just $12.99.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Tomato Mozzarella Sorrentina
If your family likes to rotate delicious cuisine for your holiday meals, then get some Tomato Mozzarella Sorrentina when it's time for Italian food. You'll have all of the tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese you can handle for only $4.99. Get this tasty meal starting December 20.
Deutsche Küche Apple or Fruits of the Forest Strudel
Who doesn't want a delicious strudel during the holidays? Luckily, two Deutsche Küche strudels from Aldi will be available on December 20 for only $3.29. Shoppers can try the apple strudel filled with raisins and cinnamon or their Fruits of the Forest Strudel filled with sweet and tart berries.
Choceur Assorted NYE Chocolates
Chocolate lovers, you're in luck this holiday season. On December 13, Aldi will be offering Choceur Assorted NYE Chocolates for just $4.49. You can save them for your final dessert of the year on New Year's Eve, munch on them while watching your favorite holiday movies, or share them as a dessert with your special someone after a romantic holiday dinner.
Crofton Holiday Wood Board
If you're the person in your family who cooks up all of the holiday meals, then Crofton's got two holiday-themed cooking boards to make your time in the kitchen even more jolly. You can get their Reindeer Paddle Board or their Christmas Tree Board! Each costs just $9.99 and they're available for purchase on December 13.