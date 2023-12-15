The Ingredient Swaps You Need For A Delectable Brownie Brittle

Baking is chemistry, and the exact balance of a recipe's ingredients can make or break it. Swapping ingredients for substitutions can unwittingly cause a disaster if you're not careful. But what if you're trying to break it? It's possible that your existing brownie recipe just needs some tweaks to become the brownie brittle of your dreams.

A longtime favorite treat of Costco shoppers, Sheila G's brownie brittle isn't your only option; with a couple of key ingredient swaps, you can make your own at home. Brownie brittle is, in essence, the crispiest part of a brownie without any of the fudgy parts. With substitutions — namely, white sugar for brown sugar and egg whites for whole eggs or egg yolks — you're on your way to optimizing crispiness.

Experimenting with a few batches of brittle will tell you how far to go with an ingredient substitution; exchanging 100% of the ingredient versus 50% or 66% will depend on your personal preference for the finished product. Keep fiddling with your recipe until it's just right. No one was ever upset to be a brownie brittle taste-tester, after all.