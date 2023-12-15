The Tiny Ikea Gingerbread House Kit That's Almost Too Cute To Eat

If you're ready to take on the task of building a VINTERSAGA gingerbread house or two, there are a few things to know. The first is that you're going to have to take a trip to IKEA. According to the website, they are not able to sell their food products online, so get some comfy shoes on and mentally prepare for a walk through the maze to find the gingerbread kits. It's worth it, though, according to customer reviews.

"We have been purchasing the IKEA gingerbread houses for years. A family tradition is for the children to decorate them and see who can wait till Christmas before eating them. The joy is letting the children have fun not looking for perfection," said Robyne from Australia

More importantly, much like their no-frills furniture kits, you'll also need to buy a few things separately. You'll need a frosting kit in order to hold the gingerbread house together. Alternatively, you can buy a piping bag and make your own royal icing, which is pretty easy to make. You should also swing by the grocery store afterward to stock up on peppermint sticks, gumdrops, and any extra candy decorations you'd like to make an extra cute custom build. From there you just need to stick the four walls together and let your imagination do the rest!