Why Bobby Flay Never Removes The Shrimp Tails In Pasta Dishes

It's not just Bobby Flay who prefers to leave a shrimp's tail on. There are many chefs out there who swear by leaving the tail firmly in place, even if they suggest peeling your shrimp, which we will get to in a moment. But besides helping to keep a shrimp's form and being visually appealing, a shrimp's tail doesn't significantly improve the flavor of your meal, especially when it comes to meals that don't take long to cook, like pasta.

Paul Adams, senior editor at America's Test Kitchen, told The Takeout: "In a dish like shrimp scampi, the shrimp are cooked for just a couple of minutes, so it's unlikely the tail imparts any flavor. It's just there for presentation reasons; same reason the clams in spaghetti alle vongole are in their shells." So there you have it. While you're welcome to follow Flay's advice, and it certainly may help for those glamor shots for Instagram, removing those shrimp tails is unlikely to impact the taste of your pasta.

However, if you do want your shrimp alfredo to shine, then you should consider buying whole shrimp. You can repurpose their shells and tails for flavorful results.