When It's Time To Clean Out The Pantry, Make Some 7-Can Soup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home cooking always hits the spot, but the process of putting together a meal can take time that you might not always have and effort that you can't always muster. When you're in a rush or running low on fresh ingredients, there's nothing like an open-and-dump recipe: Those simple dishes that mostly require shelf-stable ingredients or that help use up your leftovers. These meals are perfect for weeknights or other situations where you must put together something filling fast.

When those moments happen, the 7-can soup has your back. This soup is the perfect way to get those cans out of your pantry — and it only takes seven easy ingredients, starting with a base of a can of vegetarian chili. Add to that cans of chickpeas, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, mixed veggies, and green chilies, as well as a helping of taco seasoning and a liberal sprinkle of salt and pepper, and simmer it until everything comes together. Presto — you have dinner in a flash.