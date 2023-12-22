When It's Time To Clean Out The Pantry, Make Some 7-Can Soup
Home cooking always hits the spot, but the process of putting together a meal can take time that you might not always have and effort that you can't always muster. When you're in a rush or running low on fresh ingredients, there's nothing like an open-and-dump recipe: Those simple dishes that mostly require shelf-stable ingredients or that help use up your leftovers. These meals are perfect for weeknights or other situations where you must put together something filling fast.
When those moments happen, the 7-can soup has your back. This soup is the perfect way to get those cans out of your pantry — and it only takes seven easy ingredients, starting with a base of a can of vegetarian chili. Add to that cans of chickpeas, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, mixed veggies, and green chilies, as well as a helping of taco seasoning and a liberal sprinkle of salt and pepper, and simmer it until everything comes together. Presto — you have dinner in a flash.
Easy substitutions in 7-Can Soup
One of the beautiful things about 7-can soup is the sheer flexibility of it. If you have canned ingredients that fit the basic guidelines but aren't exactly a match for what's called for, you'll still end up with a delicious end product. The only mandatory base ingredient is the canned chili, though that can even be swapped out for a meat-based chili if you prefer a little extra protein in your soup.
Otherwise, possibilities and substitutions abound. The beans can be subbed out for different types of beans — for instance, if you prefer pinto, kidney, or cannellini beans, or great northern beans, which are slightly different, swap those in. Any canned veggies you'd like can be added in as well, from green beans to peas to carrots. The chiles can have a kick to them or be roasted and mild. Truly, the sky's the limit when it comes to customizing your own version of this soup; whatever you have on hand will almost certainly do.
Extras ways to spice up 7-Can Soup
Part of the draw of a soup like 7-can soup is its simplicity. However, if you have the time and energy and want to add a few extra ingredients to the mix, you can make this weeknight favorite stretch a little further — and pack in additional flavor. Toppings like shredded cheese, spicy hot sauce, sliced green onion, chopped cilantro, or even a dollop of sour cream will all add a little extra something to the dish; most toppings that would pair well with a classic bowl of chili you can expect to suit this soup.
Mixing in add-ins like meat or rice also helps bulk out the meal. Meats like pre-shredded chicken or cooked ground beef work well; pre-cooked rice can be stirred in to add body and turn the consistency into more of a stew.
If you're looking for something crunchy on top, thin sliced red onion, crisp tortilla strips, or sliced jalapeños will all add that bite that you're craving. But even if you just use the ingredients right out of the can, this soup satisfies and can be on the table in a flash.