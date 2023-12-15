It's True: Trader Joe's Beloved Minty Mallows Have Gotten The Boot
It seems that yet another beloved Trader Joe's holiday treat has bitten the dust. According to a thread on Reddit, Minty Mallows has been discontinued. This is not the first (and certainly won't be the last) time we'll see a cult favorite disappear off the popular retailer's shelves. One Redditor said, "I was at Trader Joe's today looking for Minty Mallows and an employee went to check for order status. He informed me that Trader Joe's has discontinued Minty Mallows." The Daily Meal reached out to Trader Joe's corporate headquarters for comment, and public relations manager Nakia Rohde responded by saying, "We did not offer Minty Mallows this year."
Some customers are not happy that this holiday favorite has vanished. Another Reddit commenter said, "I just left the store in Portland where I was informed that [Minty Mallows] would not be coming this year (crying emoji)." People are collectively mourning the loss on social media. So if you find yourself among the forlorn, be advised that Trader Joe's has a Discontinued Product Feedback form on their website, so you can let them know how bummed you are about this decision. Maybe if enough people band together we'll see the return of the chocolate-covered, lightly peppermint marshmallow treats — that would truly be a Christmas miracle.
Every marshmallow cloud has a silver peppermint lining
Trader Joe's "we did not offer Minty Mallows this year" comment is cold comfort for fans who would rather not wait to see if the chocolatey-minty treat comes back next year and, at any rate, can't avail themselves of it now. All is not lost, however: There is a bit of good news in the form of a commercially available consolation from a quasi-competitor.
If you're dismayed but can't be bothered to write an online complaint about it, people are talking about having found a "dupe" for the Minty Mallows at Trader Joe's sister store, Aldi. The retailer's dark chocolate, peppermint marshmallow trees, known as Choceur Peppermint Dark Chocolate Covered Marshmallows, are apparently almost identical to Trader Joe's Minty Mallows, albeit with a slightly different presentation. Commenters have even remarked on how similar the packaging is. So maybe if you close your eyes, it'll be just like eating the real thing.