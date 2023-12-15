It's True: Trader Joe's Beloved Minty Mallows Have Gotten The Boot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It seems that yet another beloved Trader Joe's holiday treat has bitten the dust. According to a thread on Reddit, Minty Mallows has been discontinued. This is not the first (and certainly won't be the last) time we'll see a cult favorite disappear off the popular retailer's shelves. One Redditor said, "I was at Trader Joe's today looking for Minty Mallows and an employee went to check for order status. He informed me that Trader Joe's has discontinued Minty Mallows." The Daily Meal reached out to Trader Joe's corporate headquarters for comment, and public relations manager Nakia Rohde responded by saying, "We did not offer Minty Mallows this year."

Some customers are not happy that this holiday favorite has vanished. Another Reddit commenter said, "I just left the store in Portland where I was informed that [Minty Mallows] would not be coming this year (crying emoji)." People are collectively mourning the loss on social media. So if you find yourself among the forlorn, be advised that Trader Joe's has a Discontinued Product Feedback form on their website, so you can let them know how bummed you are about this decision. Maybe if enough people band together we'll see the return of the chocolate-covered, lightly peppermint marshmallow treats — that would truly be a Christmas miracle.