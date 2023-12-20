Hard-Boiled Egg: The Ingredient That Surprisingly Elevates Meatloaf

The origins of some meatloaf variants can be traced back to the 5th Century when a Roman cookbook detailed the formation of meaty patties blended with bread and wine. Since this era, meatloaf has become a nostalgic dish that's made in a variety of ways. A classic beef meatloaf is delectably juicy, irresistibly savory, and rich with the essence of meaty goodness. Beyond this traditionally American rendition, however, is another version that incorporates the delightful addition of hard-boiled eggs and takes this humble classic to new heights.

Meatloaf can be incredibly dense, and hard-boiled eggs alleviate the concentrated meaty structure, providing a softer center that's just waiting to be savored. Hard-boiled eggs have a deliciously rich, buttery disposition, which pairs wonderfully with the profoundly savory nature of meatloaf. The slices of meatloaf centered with hard-boiled eggs make for an impressive appearance that is relatively easy to execute. It also adds a brilliant flash of color that breaks up the very monochromatic shade of meatloaf.

Hard-boiled eggs are the unexpected ingredient your meatloaf is just itching to hide. With a multitude of cultural variations to try, this dish is elevated in more ways than one.