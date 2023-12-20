It's About Time You Start Adding Maple Syrup To Your Salad Dressing
As far as historians can tell, the act of coating greens in oil and vinegar dates back to the Babylonian times, almost 2000 years ago. Now, salads are dressed in an array of flavor combinations, from classic tangy balsamic vinaigrette to rich, creamy ranch. Amongst the usual base ingredients of vinegar and oil, there are typically more complex additions, including the use of vanilla extract in salad dressings, Dijon mustard, fruit purées, and more. Among these options, there's one outstanding salad dressing ingredient that needs to be on your list: Maple syrup.
While you may be apprehensive about maple syrup's robust, sugary disposition, understand that the sweet flavor is subdued once it's mixed with oil and vinegar. Instead, it beautifully complements tart ingredients like balsamic or apple cider vinegar, delivering a dressing with a zingy, balanced flavor. A maple syrup dressing wonderfully unites a range of ingredients, from mild fresh spinach and crisp apples to gloriously caramelized roasted carrots. The complex notes of nuttiness and vanilla add intricacy and depth to these rich and sweet flavors. It also marries well with salty aromas that balance the maple's sweetness.
Maple syrup adds body to salad dressing without being overly creamy and rich. This is ideal if you're looking for a dressing that loyally coats and sticks to each salad ingredient.
What kind of maple syrup you should use in salad dressing
The choices of maple syrup varieties are broad. Selecting a maple syrup brand with a good reputation is essential, as you want to use high-quality syrup. This can be indicated by how many ingredients are in the maple syrup. For instance, maple syrup with one ingredient and no additives would be considered pure, ideal for use in salad dressing. Within this category are also varying shades. Dark maple syrups are usually robust in flavor, while syrups with a light golden hue are more delicate. Consider which variety you intend to use and how much, as this could balance or rule the dressing.
Maple syrup is regarded as a more subtle, nutritional, and natural sweetener than refined white sugar. The notes of vanilla and caramel that are imbued within the maple also offer a more complex flavor profile. These complement vinegar and Dijon mustard-centered dressings alike, pairing well with acidic tastes or slightly spicy sentiments. Once incorporated into a dressing, it can play well with savory, sour, and spicy elements.
Which salad ingredients are best with maple?
Maple-infused dressings work wonderfully with salads that sing with the flavors of fall. Amongst leafy greens like shredded kale, peppery arugula, or mild spinach, try adding crispy pumpkin seeds, golden roasted squash, sweet apple slices, and crunchy toasted almonds. These would all shine harmoniously with the delicious taste of maple. Maple is exceptionally versatile and would complement several proteins, too, whether that's salty, rich prosciutto, or a humble, savory grilled chicken breast.
Certain cheeses pair particularly well with the sweet disposition of maple syrup. Sharp, nutty, and salty flavors meld exquisitely with maple syrup's rippling, sweet taste. Goat cheese would provide a more funky, tart flavor to the salad, while crumbled feta would bring a tangy and salty appeal.
Maple syrup is a fantastic way to bring more complexity to your salad dressing. Get creative with your preferred flavor combinations — but ensure that the dressing is taste-tested before drizzling it generously over your salad.