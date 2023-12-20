It's About Time You Start Adding Maple Syrup To Your Salad Dressing

As far as historians can tell, the act of coating greens in oil and vinegar dates back to the Babylonian times, almost 2000 years ago. Now, salads are dressed in an array of flavor combinations, from classic tangy balsamic vinaigrette to rich, creamy ranch. Amongst the usual base ingredients of vinegar and oil, there are typically more complex additions, including the use of vanilla extract in salad dressings, Dijon mustard, fruit purées, and more. Among these options, there's one outstanding salad dressing ingredient that needs to be on your list: Maple syrup.

While you may be apprehensive about maple syrup's robust, sugary disposition, understand that the sweet flavor is subdued once it's mixed with oil and vinegar. Instead, it beautifully complements tart ingredients like balsamic or apple cider vinegar, delivering a dressing with a zingy, balanced flavor. A maple syrup dressing wonderfully unites a range of ingredients, from mild fresh spinach and crisp apples to gloriously caramelized roasted carrots. The complex notes of nuttiness and vanilla add intricacy and depth to these rich and sweet flavors. It also marries well with salty aromas that balance the maple's sweetness.

Maple syrup adds body to salad dressing without being overly creamy and rich. This is ideal if you're looking for a dressing that loyally coats and sticks to each salad ingredient.