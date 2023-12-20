You Shouldn't Ask For Extra Cheese At Restaurants In Italy. Here's Why

Italians love a good food rule. Cappuccinos are for breakfast only, but espressos are fine any time of day, and good luck getting a truly great Italian meal before seven or eight in the evening in Rome. Eating in Italy is not like a visit to your local mom-and-pop Italian place, nor is it equivalent to bottomless pasta at Olive Garden. Recipes have been studied, inspected, and deemed perfect by generations of Italian cooks — no need to stray from tradition. So, if your dish was meant to have cheese, it will be there already.

You'll see a dusting of cheese on top of certain Italian dishes, especially the ones that feature tomato sauce. Pasta alla norma is served with ricotta salata grated on top, and bolognese pairs well with a sharp parmesan. Traditional Roman pasta dishes are already pretty cheese-heavy — like cacio e pepe, carbonara, and alla gricia. So asking for more cheese — or asking for cheese where there was none to begin with — could be seen as insulting the recipe or the chef. And you definitely should not ask for cheese with your seafood.