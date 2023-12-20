Cream Cheese Is Your Secret Weapon To Upgrade Canned Chili

Canned chili can be great when you're in a pinch and need to make a quick meal. However, if you've stocked up on it and now have multiple cans lying around, you probably don't want to keep making it over and over again. The good news is that you don't have to eat your way through the same meal every day — instead, you can transform it into a whole new snack using cream cheese.

All you have to do is mix cream cheese, the can of chili, and shredded cheese together and cook them. The flavors will melt and meld together, giving you a cheesy, gooey dip that's perfect for scooping using corn or tortilla chips (or any other type of chip you like). It works well as a snack or a quick appetizer at a party.

Want to give this quick hack a whirl? While it's certainly a simple trick, there are a few considerations to keep in mind as you do. Then, try out a couple of variations and extra toppings to give your meal an upgrade.