Watch Out Truly, Aldi's Holiday Seltzers Are A Total Copycat
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Hard seltzer fans have a good reason to head to Aldi for their holiday beverages this year. The discount grocery store is stocking a Vista Bay holiday party pack that resembles another brand. The case of 12 comes with four flavors: Cherry Spice, Berry Bramble, Cran-Pomegranate, and Pear Martini. That's a pretty similar lineup to the holiday party pack being put out by Truly, which also includes a Berry Bramble and a Pear Martini style. Truly's cranberry option differs slightly from Vista Bay's — it includes a Cran-Orange Sparkler instead. And instead of the Cherry Spice, you'll get a Holiday Sangria Style. Both brands contain 5% alcohol.
We've rounded up some reviews, and overall, the flavors in the holiday packs seem pretty similar, but the most significant difference is, of course, the price. While Aldi's website refers customers to check prices in stores, a Redditor relayed that they purchased the pack for $13. Truly's 12-pack, on the other hand, is being sold online between $15.99 and $23.99. While prices will vary by state, that is quite a difference!
Are Aldi's holiday hard seltzers any good?
The Vista Bay holiday party pack is getting pretty rave reviews on Reddit. One user broke down all four flavors and had something good to say about each of them. "They are similar to the Truly Holiday pack. I wonder if they are repackaging some of the same stuff," they speculated.
Quite a few Redditors felt the same way, posting their own positive experience with the holiday pack. "I bought these today and they're fantastic," wrote one user.
"Love the pear martini, cranberry pomegranate and the cherry spice," another agreed, adding, "The problem I am having now....I can't find it anywhere..."
While there were detractors from the mostly positive reviews, overall, Redditors appear eager to get their hands on Aldi's latest hard seltzer flavors. And while X (formerly Twitter) users haven't posted anything about the holiday pack specifically, many are fans of the brand in general. Retail reviews for Truly's holiday flavors are a little more mixed, with hard seltzer drinkers either loving or hating them.
What happened to the hard seltzer advent calendar at Aldi?
Previously, Aldi offered an advent calendar that featured Vista Bay seltzer flavors, but unfortunately, it did not return for 2023. For better or worse, it's possible that the holiday pack is replacing the advent calendar. In years past, TikTok users have posted videos of themselves opening the advent calendar and sampling the day's surprise. However, the flavors were not specific to the holidays, so perhaps the holiday party pack is an improvement. Although it might be nice to see an advent calendar with the holiday flavors, there's always next year.
Of course, there's no way to know if the advent calendar or even the limited edition flavored hard seltzers will be back at Aldi next year. So, if you want to try the Pear Martini, Cherry Spice, or any other flavors, it's a good idea to pick up a pack before they sell out.
Sources for this article
Quotes and opinions for this article were sourced from social media and retail sites. Information from Reddit was used to determine consumers' thoughts on the limited edition holiday party pack of hard seltzer available at Aldi. X (formerly Twitter) provided information about users' thoughts about Vista Bay hard seltzers in general. Images and reactions to the hard seltzer advent calendar previously available from Aldi were sourced from TikTok and Instagram.