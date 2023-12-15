Watch Out Truly, Aldi's Holiday Seltzers Are A Total Copycat

The Vista Bay holiday party pack is getting pretty rave reviews on Reddit. One user broke down all four flavors and had something good to say about each of them. "They are similar to the Truly Holiday pack. I wonder if they are repackaging some of the same stuff," they speculated.

Quite a few Redditors felt the same way, posting their own positive experience with the holiday pack. "I bought these today and they're fantastic," wrote one user.

"Love the pear martini, cranberry pomegranate and the cherry spice," another agreed, adding, "The problem I am having now....I can't find it anywhere..."

While there were detractors from the mostly positive reviews, overall, Redditors appear eager to get their hands on Aldi's latest hard seltzer flavors. And while X (formerly Twitter) users haven't posted anything about the holiday pack specifically, many are fans of the brand in general. Retail reviews for Truly's holiday flavors are a little more mixed, with hard seltzer drinkers either loving or hating them.