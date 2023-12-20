Your Chicken Salad Could Really Use A Feta Upgrade

The taste of chicken salad is familiar to many: chunks of chicken, creamy mayo dressing, and the crunch and tang of various other additions such as nuts, citrus, or veggies. Traditional chicken salad is delicious, especially when slathered between two slices of hearty bread — but building upon those flavors opens a gateway to much more complex flavor. There are many ways to improve a classic chicken salad recipe, and one of those ways is to toss in a little cheese: feta, to be exact.

This crumbly, tangy Greek cheese melds seamlessly into the texture and taste of a chicken salad, adding a briny bite to the mix and making everything all the more creamy and delicious. Feta is a great pairing for chicken, and the crumbliness of the cheese allows it to mix into the dressing easily without completely dissolving, leaving little pockets of tangy taste here and there as you eat.