The Absolute Best Way To Freeze Cabbage

Cabbage is delicious and can be used in a medley of different dishes, from cabbage soup to slaw to okonomiyaki. But a single head of cabbage can yield more food than expected, and if you're burnt out on cabbage dishes or simply don't have the time to cook it all at once, you may have excess that needs storing. Luckily, cabbage freezes very well and can keep for months if properly prepared and stored.

Freezing cabbage is a fairly simple process, though it does require a bit of cutting and cooking. It involves first rinsing and slicing the cabbage (quartering it works well), then blanching it — or quickly cooking it in boiling water. To stop it from overcooking, dip the cabbage in an ice bath, then allow it to cool off and dry completely. The dried cabbage can then be placed into freezer storage bags. Cabbage will keep for about nine months before it starts to lose quality.