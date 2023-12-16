We Tried Fresh Cravings' Tajín Chili Lime And Dill Pickle Hummus Flavors And One Of Them Is A Winner
Fresh Cravings was founded in 2015 and quickly became the number one family-owned salsa brand in the United States. The company was created on the belief that all snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. Beyond salsa, Fresh Cravings also created a flavor-filled hummus selection and creamy dips with elevated recipes that are sure to satisfy any snacker.
Distinguished as one of the only hummus brands utilizing Chilean Extra Virgin Olive Oil, each spoonful is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality ingredients and culinary artistry. The brand's latest offerings are a flavor revolution. Dill Pickle Hummus and Tajín Chili Lime Hummus have entered the chat.
I tried these two new flavors to see if they were worth the hype. This review aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the taste, texture, and overall appeal of these unique hummus offerings. Join me on this culinary expedition as I dissect and savor the layers of flavor that make Fresh Cravings' new hummus options stand out in the realm of contemporary hummus experiences.
What does Fresh Cravings' Dill Pickle hummus taste like?
Catering to pickle enthusiasts, Fresh Cravings' Dill Pickle Hummus showcases traditional hummus elements enhanced with the zesty essence of dill pickles and a subtle note of garlic. When I opened the package, I didn't know what to expect, as the addition of pickles seemed a little weird. Overall, I was pretty impressed.
The first half of the profile tasted like regular, classic hummus with that quintessential creamy texture. On the backend, you get the tang and taste of a dill pickle, but it doesn't overpower the profile. You can eat a few bites, and that sour taste still doesn't build. It's nicely balanced, offering hummus lovers a fun plot twist.
The Dill Pickle Hummus was delicious on an array of dippers: Pita bread, carrots, crackers, and celery. However, this one seems to pair well with just about anything. Around 2 tablespoons will only cost you 70 calories and 2 grams of protein. If you like anything pickle, you absolutely have to try this one.
What does Fres Cravings' Tajín Chili Lime hummus taste like?
Infused with a distinctive twist on traditional hummus, the Tajín Chili Lime flavor is bursting with Mexican-inspired spices. It features the bold and zesty essence of Tajín's Clásico Seasoning blend, comprising 100% natural chili peppers, lime, and sea salt, elevating the flavor experience to new heights. 2 tablespoons of this dip amount to 70 calories and 2 grams of protein — much like its pickle counterpart.
There is definitely no classic hummus flavor here. When you take your first bite, you get hints of lime on the front end with that hot sauce taste creeping in on the back. However, it's not spicy at all. It's kind of odd because you can taste the scope of the chili flavor, but there is no real zing or heat. The texture is on point with classic hummus, but that signature taste is nowhere to be found.
Bottom line: I didn't love this one. The flavors weren't bad, per se, but it just felt like something was missing. It had that creamy hummus texture, but that's about it. And if we are talking chili, I expect some heat.
Where to buy Fresh Cravings hummus and how much it costs
Another reason why we love this hummus brand is because of how affordable and accessible it is. You can easily find Fresh Cravings' latest hummus flavors for just under $4 at Walmart stores nationwide, conveniently located in the deli section.
These exciting additions, along with Fresh Cravings' well-loved hummus lineup, including Classic, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Honey Jalapeño, Mediterranean, Lemon Garlic, and Jalapeño Cilantro, offer a diverse range of choices for every palate. Not to mention, the portions are generous, coming in at 10 ounces per container.
If you are not near a Walmart or prefer to do your shopping online, we have options for you. Fresh Cravings' hummus is also available at other leading retailers such as Kroger, Publix, Safeway, and through the convenience of Instacart. Find a local retailer near you on their website and get shopping.
Final thoughts about Fresh Cravings' new hummus flavors
While I did not entirely love the Tajín Chili Lime flavor, I did enjoy the Dill Pickle option. I kept finding myself back in the fridge, grabbing the container for just one more bite. The combination of dill with garlic really worked, and the profile was balanced in a delightful way. Something about the flavor depth and how well it paired with other foods really hit the mark on a great hummus dip for me.
While the Tajín may not be my cup of tea, those who like Mexican spices and a classic hummus dip will enjoy this one. Both of these options feature that perfect hummus texture — creamy, soft, and satiating. Along with the brand's array of other options, we love that this brand continues to introduce new flavors. Their new offerings are definitely worth trying. So, grab your favorite sides and get dipping.