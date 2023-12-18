Is McDonald's Open New Year's Day 2024?
Whether you partied a little too hard on New Year's Eve or you just can't bear to begin your new year with a ton of dirty dishes in the sink, there's always the option of grabbing a quick and reliable meal at McDonald's. At most locations nationwide, you can treat yourself to an Egg McMuffin in the morning — after all, who says resolutions have to start on January 1? New Year's Day is considered a holiday in the United States, but most McDonald's locations will still be open for business, although hours may be different than normal.
If you visit multiple McDonald's locations around your neighborhood, you may be surprised to find that their operating hours are all slightly different. Similarly to how menu prices vary depending on location, McDonald's franchise owners are also allowed to set their own business hours. This means that one location may be open according to their normal schedule on New Year's Day, while another closes early or opens late. Regardless of their varying hours, the majority of locations plan to be open for at least part of the day on January 1.
Ring in the new year under the golden arches
Luckily for those who just can't wait until the morning on New Year's Day to enjoy their favorite McDonald's meal, certain locations will stay open all night long on New Year's Eve. After all, what better way to kick off 2024 than enjoying a handful of french fries while you welcome in the new year? While counting down to 2024 with a Big Mac and a McFlurry sounds like a great time, not all McDonald's are open 24 hours.
In prior years, some 24 hour locations have kept their doors open when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, but every franchise is different. Many locations close around 10 p.m., giving employees the night to enjoy the first moments of the new year off the clock. While most promise to be open for at least part of the day on both New Year's Eve and the following holiday morning, there is no guarantee that employees will be scheduled for normal operating hours. Before you set your sights on a batch of chicken nuggets to start off the new year, check the McDonald's store locator for updated holiday hours.