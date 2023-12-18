Is McDonald's Open New Year's Day 2024?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you partied a little too hard on New Year's Eve or you just can't bear to begin your new year with a ton of dirty dishes in the sink, there's always the option of grabbing a quick and reliable meal at McDonald's. At most locations nationwide, you can treat yourself to an Egg McMuffin in the morning — after all, who says resolutions have to start on January 1? New Year's Day is considered a holiday in the United States, but most McDonald's locations will still be open for business, although hours may be different than normal.

If you visit multiple McDonald's locations around your neighborhood, you may be surprised to find that their operating hours are all slightly different. Similarly to how menu prices vary depending on location, McDonald's franchise owners are also allowed to set their own business hours. This means that one location may be open according to their normal schedule on New Year's Day, while another closes early or opens late. Regardless of their varying hours, the majority of locations plan to be open for at least part of the day on January 1.