You Had A Long Ride Home From The Grocery Store. Is Your Meat Still Good?

If there is one cardinal rule for perishable foods, it's that they must be kept refrigerated or frozen. The most obvious food that falls under this category is meat, which can quickly grow bacteria if not in a temperature-controlled environment. However, sometimes you find yourself en route from the grocery store only to end up in a traffic jam — or you realize you have to run one more errand before heading home. But what happens when food stays out for longer than expected in your trunk? If it's been fewer than two hours, then you should be fine, but don't ever keep meat in the car past that time window, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture explains.

There is one exception here: a hot summer day. Depending on where you store the meat, it could be subject to these high temperatures (if you keep your groceries in the trunk, for example, they won't always get the same air conditioning that the passenger portion of the vehicle does). So, if the outside temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, never leave the meat in your trunk for more than an hour. If you can't fit within this one-hour time constraint, put the meat up in the front half of the car, to ensure it's in the most air-conditioned part of the vehicle.