Costco Is Selling Festive Junior's Christmas Tree Cheesecakes

If Costco is your go-to destination for bakery items and desserts of every description, you might just be impressed by the chain's latest holiday offering. As illustrated by a recent post on TikTok, the beloved warehouse retail store is currently selling cheesecakes in the fun and festive shape of a Christmas tree. The seasonal dessert is made by Junior's, a Brooklyn-based establishment that has been serving up iconic cheesecakes since way back in 1950. Costco shoppers are often delighted to find Junior's cheesecakes on store shelves, and this latest product appears to be no exception.

Junior's Christmas tree cheesecake weighs a hefty 48 ounces and retails for $25.99. In addition to the classic New York-style cheesecake interior, the outside features chocolate ganache decorated with icing and sprinkles (red and green to match the season's colors). It's meant to be a centerpiece at the holiday dessert table, and its substantial size makes it suitable for serving groups of up to 10 people. Accordingly, many Costco members seemingly can't wait to get their hands on it.