Costco Is Selling Festive Junior's Christmas Tree Cheesecakes
If Costco is your go-to destination for bakery items and desserts of every description, you might just be impressed by the chain's latest holiday offering. As illustrated by a recent post on TikTok, the beloved warehouse retail store is currently selling cheesecakes in the fun and festive shape of a Christmas tree. The seasonal dessert is made by Junior's, a Brooklyn-based establishment that has been serving up iconic cheesecakes since way back in 1950. Costco shoppers are often delighted to find Junior's cheesecakes on store shelves, and this latest product appears to be no exception.
Junior's Christmas tree cheesecake weighs a hefty 48 ounces and retails for $25.99. In addition to the classic New York-style cheesecake interior, the outside features chocolate ganache decorated with icing and sprinkles (red and green to match the season's colors). It's meant to be a centerpiece at the holiday dessert table, and its substantial size makes it suitable for serving groups of up to 10 people. Accordingly, many Costco members seemingly can't wait to get their hands on it.
What Costco fans are saying about its holiday-themed dessert
Junior's has achieved legendary status in the world of desserts thanks to its carefully honed recipe. The brand has used the same recipe for nearly 75 years, and its cheesecakes contain ingredients like heavy cream, eggs, cream cheese, and vanilla. Costco members are already well aware of the quality Junior's brings to the (dessert) table, so they're naturally pumped about the latest creation.
When a commenter on Instagram asked, "Any good?? Would love to try," they received some passionate replies. One person proclaimed that Junior's cheesecakes are "The best I've ever tasted," while another queried, "Do we even have to ask?" Additionally, it appears Costco members are getting the dessert for a substantial bargain. "That was $70 on QVC!" exclaimed a commenter, once again proving that being a Costco member comes with quite a few privileges. It's not clear how long supplies of this cheesecake will last, so shoppers may want to act fast if they plan to pick one up in time for Christmas.