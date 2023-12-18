The Ingredient Tip That Makes For Fluffier Gnocchi

It may seem like a bold move to go against the traditional potato preparation, but there's sound science behind this one. Egg is used in a gnocchi recipe to bind your ingredients, but a combination of creamy ricotta and grated cheeses will get the job done when it comes to holding your dough together. Removing the egg means you'll have less moisture to contend with, and thus you'll need less flour in your formula. With less flour comes less gluten development, which can be the culprit in making your gnocchi tough and chewy. Exercising restraint with flour will result in a tender, fluffy, light-as-air experience.

So while it can seem intimidating to make such an impressive dish, these dumplings are as easy to make as they are to devour. All you'll need is whole milk ricotta, grated cheese (like Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, or Grana Padano), a bit of all-purpose flour, salt and pepper to taste, and your hands.

Kneading these ingredients together by hand gives you an advantage, not only because you won't have to pull out or invest in a stand mixer, but because you will also be able to feel this delicate dough as you work. If it's too sticky, you can add a bit of flour; if it's too dry, a splash of water. The finished product should be a pliable ball of dough that's firm enough to easily shape into those iconic little pillows.