The Enemy Of Perfectly Creamy Compound Butter? Overmixing

The act of making compound butter is a joy only rivaled by actually eating it. Simply mixing your favorite ingredients into the luscious dairy base transforms a simple stick into a versatile, adaptable ingredient that enhances everything it touches.

But as fun as the process of making compound butter can be, it's critical not to get carried away, as overmixing will destroy all that buttery goodness. Compound butter is an emulsion, which means it is subject to "breaking." Your butter will melt if you overmix it, and if it's too soft, it won't cream. When you churn beyond the point of no return, it can be hard or even impossible to correct.

Other factors can cause compound butter failure, too. Be careful not to incorporate ingredients that are too big, as hunks of food can prevent smooth, even distribution throughout. Also, too much liquid (like citrus juice or purée) will separate, leaving you with a pool of unincorporated flavor. And be aware of the temperature of your butter — it has to be just right (room temperature, not too firm, and not too soft) to get a perfectly creamed texture.