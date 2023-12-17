We Tasted And Ranked Doughy's Edible Cookie Dough Flavors

The inspiration behind the Doughy brand of cookie dough products is the childhood experience many of us grew up with of licking the raw batter from a mixing bowl while baking a batch of delicious cookies. As health and food safety standards have evolved, the CDC has updated its recommendations regarding consuming raw cookie dough, noting that uncooked flour and raw eggs can harbor pathogens that may cause foodborne illnesses.

Doughy seeks to recapture this bit of nostalgia by creating raw cookie dough that is safe, delicious, and sustainable. All its cookie doughs are made from plant-based ingredients and packaged in recyclable containers. Its doughs are also gluten-free, grain-free, low in calories, free of cane sugar, and use seven or fewer ingredients.

I had the opportunity to sample all of the flavors produced by Doughy. While these cookie doughs can be baked, the entire point is that they are safe for consuming raw. Therefore, I sampled them as such and ranked them accordingly based on aroma, texture, flavor, and how well they captured the essence of cookie dough containing eggs and flour. If you love cookie dough and want to journey down memory lane with these clever products from Doughy, you'll want to read on to see how they rank from least to most favorite.

