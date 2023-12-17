Should You Use Or Discard Cauliflower Cores?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The humble cauliflower is a quintessential ingredient in some of the most beloved dishes worldwide, from the iconic British side of cauliflower cheese to the deliciously aromatic aloo gobi from India. Even pulsing it in a blender to achieve the consistency of rice has gained popularity in recent years. However, a lingering question you might have when faced with this cloud-like vegetable is whether the core should be eaten or thrown away.

The cauliflower's core is entirely edible and can be consumed raw or cooked. It can easily be retrieved by chopping the florets away from the middle. Not to mention, it's a fantastic source of nutrients and can be enjoyed in just as many delicious ways as the florets.

It's also a remarkable way to reduce food waste. According to Feed America, the United States wastes 80 million tons of food yearly, which is equivalent to 149 billion meals. This food waste can end up in a landfill, inevitably contributing to methane emissions and, consequently, climate change and environmental degradation. While throwing out a cauliflower core may seem small, using it is an impactful way to decrease food wastage. Now, let's get to the core of it.