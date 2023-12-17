Is McDonald's Open On Christmas Eve 2023?

If you've visited different McDonald's locations, you've no doubt noticed that the hours of operation can vary quite a bit. Some establishments are open all day and night, a change that took place in the early 2000s in an effort to increase profits. However, not all locations followed suit for a very simple reason. Many locations are owned and operated by franchisees, and these individuals have the option to make their own hours to suit the needs of their business.

For instance, being open 24 hours might not make a lot of sense if the customer base isn't as robust after a certain time. In this case, a restaurant might lose money if they remain open all night but aren't selling anything. In other cases, the town or city where the restaurant is located may not permit 24-hour operations.

In the same respect, not all McDonald's locations will be open on Christmas Eve if the franchisee doesn't believe that enough customers will show up to make it worthwhile. So be sure to contact your local McDonald's to determine their hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and other major holidays.