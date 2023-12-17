Pot Roast Doesn't Have To Be Completely Submerged In Liquid For A Perfect Cook

Pot roast is a classic, crowd-pleasing, downhome meal that the whole family can enjoy. Hearty, tender, and satiating, pot roast can be customized in dozens of ways to suit your unique preferences and tastes. Whether you make a Mississippi pot roast, a red wine-braised roast, or a roast perfect for a Sunday evening, there's no wrong way to enjoy the vibrant, umami-blasted flavors. Although there may be no wrong way to enjoy this one-pot classic, there are cooking tips that can help you make a high-quality pot roast every time. One of the best is that there's no need to fully submerge the roast in the cooking liquid.

Pot roast is prepared using a braising method, which involves slow-cooking meat in a liquid such as stock or red wine. If you add too much liquid, the meat might end up boiling instead of braising. Boiling meat can result in an unappealing texture and won't allow the development of the rich, complex flavors that braising provides.

Too much liquid in the roast slows the cooking process because the excess liquid needs to reach the right temperature before it can cook the meat. Excess liquid also dilutes the flavors of pot roast — you want the seasonings and aromatics to integrate primarily with the meat, not the cooking liquid. Making a pot roast is an easy but time-consuming process, so it's important to avoid making mistakes that could add even more time to the operation.