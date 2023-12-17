The Drink Cooler Hack For Cooking Large Batches Of Corn At Once

Some cooking hacks can be a bit obvious or overblown but this trick is seriously cool: For your next backyard barbecue, try cooking a large batch of corn on the cob in your cooler. It may seem strange to cook food in something that's made to keep your drinks cold, but it's an easy and efficient way to cook this crowd-favorite side for a large group. Making cooler corn is simple: Place shucked corn cobs in a large cooler and pour in enough boiling water to completely cover the cobs. You can also add a couple of sticks of butter and salt to make it extra tasty and save your guests a step. Then, close the lid and let it sit for 30 to 45 minutes or until the corn is cooked.

There are just a couple of things to remember when making cooler corn. For one, make sure to save some space between the top layer of corn and the top of the cooler to prevent the water from overflowing. Also, you can always use a few smaller pots or kettles that are easy to carry instead of transporting one large pot of boiling water from your kitchen to the backyard. One of the best things about cooler corn is that your guests can easily serve themselves right from the cooler, just make sure they use tongs and are aware that it will be hot. You might also try breaking the cobs in half for easy-to-eat pieces.