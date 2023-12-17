What To Do If Your Homemade Sorbet Is Too Sweet

If your sorbet tastes too sugary, the first thing you'll want to do is melt it back down to liquid. Once it's back to a watery base, there are a few ways to rescue it. Adding water will help dilute the sugar and will result in it being less sweet. The downside is that it may also result in your sorbet losing some of its original flavor.

You can also use the acidity from certain fruits to help reduce the mixture's sweetness and preserve its flavor. One of the most common choices is lemon or lime. However, there are quite a few others that work well, too. Pineapples, oranges, or grapefruits are highly acidic and can be used to match the flavor of your sorbet. You can also use different kinds of vinegar, such as apple cider or balsamic, as substitutes for fruits.

It's important to get this right because adding too little or too much sugar will also influence the texture and coldness of your sorbet. Thankfully, there are tips you can use to keep yourself from having to start over.