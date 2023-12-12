Taco Bell Is Testing Out A Limited Frozen Coffee And Shake Lineup
Taco Bell has been testing out new menu items lately. In Chicago, select locations served breakfast tots for a limited time. Now, Southern Californians who like to Live Más and love coffee are in for a treat. The taco chain has announced a new test line of seven frozen coffees and shakes available for customers at select SoCal locations starting this Friday, December 15, while supplies last. The drinks are "Inspired by authentic Mexican flavors and Taco Bell's reputation of introducing bold and craveable creations," the company told Daily Meal.
The coffee chillers are blended iced coffees topped with sweetened cold foam. They are available in Mexican chocolate, caramel churro, and spiced vanilla flavors. The coffee chillers will be available while supplies last at the Taco Bell location on Santa Margarita Parkway in Mission Viejo. A 16-ounce cup will cost $4.19.
The churro chillers are blended shakes, also topped with cold foam, and garnished with churro crumbles. These will be available in Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche coffee, wild strawberry, and sweet vanilla — the last of which will be colored Taco Bell purple. These, too, come in 16-ounce cups for $4.19 but will be sold at the Barranca Parkway location in Irvine. The chillers are not included in the Happier Hour deal, which reduces the price of other medium drinks to $1 from 2-5 p.m. at either location.
Pairing a coffee or churro chiller
For a sweet and savory experience, Taco Bell's hot, cheesy, and crunchy menu items contrast with the cold, sweet chillers for a (Baja) blast to your senses. The creaminess of a churro chiller can quiet the heat of its spicier menu items. For a sweet-tooth fix, customers lucky enough to be in proximity to the two stores offering this taste test can pair either chiller with cinnamon twists or icing-filled cinnabon delights.
Though this is not the only special coffee Taco Bell has released — specific locations have hot and iced coffee offerings and Cinnabon Delights hot and iced coffee — the new blended frozen offerings are a first for the chain. In an announcement, Taco Bell's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said, "We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that's just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item."
Though December may not be when Taco Bell customers envision buying frozen treats, Southern California's weather is always nice. Avid fanatics will have to act fast; this lineup is only around while supplies last.