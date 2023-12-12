Taco Bell Is Testing Out A Limited Frozen Coffee And Shake Lineup

Taco Bell has been testing out new menu items lately. In Chicago, select locations served breakfast tots for a limited time. Now, Southern Californians who like to Live Más and love coffee are in for a treat. The taco chain has announced a new test line of seven frozen coffees and shakes available for customers at select SoCal locations starting this Friday, December 15, while supplies last. The drinks are "Inspired by authentic Mexican flavors and Taco Bell's reputation of introducing bold and craveable creations," the company told Daily Meal.

The coffee chillers are blended iced coffees topped with sweetened cold foam. They are available in Mexican chocolate, caramel churro, and spiced vanilla flavors. The coffee chillers will be available while supplies last at the Taco Bell location on Santa Margarita Parkway in Mission Viejo. A 16-ounce cup will cost $4.19.

The churro chillers are blended shakes, also topped with cold foam, and garnished with churro crumbles. These will be available in Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche coffee, wild strawberry, and sweet vanilla — the last of which will be colored Taco Bell purple. These, too, come in 16-ounce cups for $4.19 but will be sold at the Barranca Parkway location in Irvine. The chillers are not included in the Happier Hour deal, which reduces the price of other medium drinks to $1 from 2-5 p.m. at either location.