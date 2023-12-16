Hot Water Might Just Be The Reason Your Homemade Bread Didn't Rise

It may seem surprising, but the truth is, thanks to the live yeast and other bacteria that call your dough home, bread from scratch is actually a living thing. Those organisms do the good work of creating the carbon dioxide necessary for bread to rise and develop all those delightful air bubbles and delicate crumb.

It is possible, however, to do some damage to their cozy ecosystem and ultimately destroy the environment that will allow your bread to become its best self. If you go through the steps of developing a dough and your bread doesn't rise, it might be because you've used extra hot water and killed off your once living yeast in the process.

Much like other living things, yeast thrives in certain conditions. When it comes to the temperature of the water you're planning to mix into your baking project, you want to be certain not to exceed 139 degrees Fahrenheit. Anything above this mark is much too hot for your yeast to survive.

If you don't have a thermometer on hand, simply play it safe by using the "wrist test." Water that feels warm, but not unpleasant to the touch, is the sweet spot, as anything over 120 degrees Fahrenheit will be painful. Yeast still likes to feel warm and is much less productive at cold temperatures, but it does its best work between 70 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit.