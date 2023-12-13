What Exactly Is A Bodega And What Can You Buy At One?

Bodegas are ingrained in the fabric that makes up New York City. With one established on almost every street and corner, an estimated 13,000 bodegas exist throughout all five city boroughs. Given their pervasive presence and deep ties to the city's residents, one might wonder: What exactly is a bodega, and what can you buy at one? If you see a small shop with a cat sitting by the register and advertisements for milk, eggs, and meats, you're likely in a bodega.

However, these aren't the only items sold at these little not-so-hidden gems. Unlike specialty stores, they offer a broader range of essential foods that are influenced by many different cultures. This includes everything from snacks to sandwiches. And the best part? You can buy these goods with remarkable speed, making them convenient for those on the move. Subsequently, if you decide to stay a while, you might begin to forge meaningful connections with some very intriguing and helpful individuals in your community.