Pecans Are A Slept-On Ingredient For Meat-Free Tacos
Plant-based protein sources have been gaining momentum in the United States. A survey from the International Food Information Council found that nearly ⅔ of Americans have, at some point, consumed plant-based products that replicated the taste and consistency of animal proteins. Survey respondents also stated a specific interest in nuts and seeds as alternative proteins. While the practice of using walnuts to mimic mince meat has gained recognition, pecan nuts are an equally delicious and agreeable alternative, especially in tacos.
Instead of saving these wonderful nuts exclusively for a sticky pecan pie, consider grinding them into a texture resembling ground beef. It's crumbly and moist while still retaining a slight bite. For the perfect taco pairing, the mince mixture can be marinated with spiced taco seasoning, tangy garlic, sweet peppers, sharp lime, and, for an umami boost, a dash of soy sauce.
The pecans' flavor may not mimic beef's meatiness, but their earthy disposition makes them a tasty, nutritious replacement. Garnish with mild pico de gallo, fresh mango, or creamy guacamole and serve on a taco shell or a crunchy piece of lettuce — voilà, you've got a delicious meat-free meal.
The ideal minced nut
Pecan taco meat can be prepared in a similar way to walnut meat, which is ideally soaked before being blitzed in a food processor. Soaking the pecans for at least 30 minutes is recommended, as this softens the nuts and produces a moister mince texture. The longer the nuts are soaked, the more they'll swell, and the more supple their texture will become. Soaking also changes their flavor, as they become delectably creamy and develop an even more buttery aroma.
The best news about this taco mixture is that the soaking step takes the longest. Once completed, the nuts can be mixed with the seasoning ingredients and eaten raw. Since this meat alternative doesn't require any heat, it's super speedy to make — but suppose some of the taco seasoning ingredients you're incorporating would be better cooked, like garlic, onions, or carrots. In that case, you can easily add the vegan pecan meat to these ingredients once they've been fried or softened. This can be achieved in a frying pan, dutch oven, or slow cooker.
This vegan pecan meat is utterly versatile; it can be used in quesadillas, on top of jacket potatoes, or stirred through a bolognese sauce. Change up the seasonings and experiment with this flexible mince meat alternative.
Pecan meat versus walnut meat
So why use pecans instead of walnuts in this meat alternative? Unlike walnuts, which maintain their crunchy texture even after soaking, pecans have a juicy consistency that makes them more comparable to minced meat. Raw pecans are slightly sweeter than walnuts; however, they take on a more savory profile once heated, which is a great reason to cook the taco mince before consuming.
Pecans are also an affordable nutty option, as they're typically cheaper than walnuts. In terms of nutrition, walnuts and pecans are both excellent sources of potassium and magnesium. However, while walnuts are higher in protein than pecans, the latter possess higher levels of unsaturated fats, fiber, and vitamin E, an anti-inflammatory agent. Ultimately, both nuts are spectacular sources of nutrition and can be used to create a delicious meat-free mince.
If you're a fan of vegan nut meat, perhaps it's time to give the stage to pecans. They're a sublime meat replacement that's sure to elevate your taco game.