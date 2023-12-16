Pecans Are A Slept-On Ingredient For Meat-Free Tacos

Plant-based protein sources have been gaining momentum in the United States. A survey from the International Food Information Council found that nearly ⅔ of Americans have, at some point, consumed plant-based products that replicated the taste and consistency of animal proteins. Survey respondents also stated a specific interest in nuts and seeds as alternative proteins. While the practice of using walnuts to mimic mince meat has gained recognition, pecan nuts are an equally delicious and agreeable alternative, especially in tacos.

Instead of saving these wonderful nuts exclusively for a sticky pecan pie, consider grinding them into a texture resembling ground beef. It's crumbly and moist while still retaining a slight bite. For the perfect taco pairing, the mince mixture can be marinated with spiced taco seasoning, tangy garlic, sweet peppers, sharp lime, and, for an umami boost, a dash of soy sauce.

The pecans' flavor may not mimic beef's meatiness, but their earthy disposition makes them a tasty, nutritious replacement. Garnish with mild pico de gallo, fresh mango, or creamy guacamole and serve on a taco shell or a crunchy piece of lettuce — voilà, you've got a delicious meat-free meal.