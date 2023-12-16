For Gourmet Scrambled Eggs, Stir In Some Salmon Roe

When the part of you that wants to go out to brunch on a Saturday morning is outnumbered by your desire to avoid long lines and packed dining rooms, whipping up a restaurant-worthy spread at home can be just as satisfying — not just because you don't need to change out of your pajamas.

For an impressive-looking and deceptively simple breakfast, reach for a jar of salmon roe, also known as ikura. If you've never tried it, think of caviar's less costly but equally delicious counterpart as salty, umami boba. The translucent skin of the bright orange fish eggs, which are cured in brine or salt, surrounds a burst of flavorful liquid that tastes like it was plucked straight from the ocean.

You only need a spoonful of the stuff to transform basic scrambled eggs into a decadent and eye-catching treat. Here's our favorite way to approach the pairing, plus some tips for finding the best roe and why the salmon variety works so well with breakfast.