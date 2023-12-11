You Can Grab Free Hot Chocolate From Starbucks For The Rest Of December

Starbucks apparently wants to get weekend customers back in the door this December with free hot chocolate for the rest of the month. The world's largest coffee chain is no stranger to holiday season promotions, of course. Right on the heels of its Red Cup Day, when customers are given a free reusable holiday cup with a qualifying purchase, Starbucks is handing out short hot chocolates for free so long as you also purchase one of its handcrafted beverages in at least the grande size. The brand announced the promotion on Instagram with a caption that starts, "Hot Chocolate Cheer Weekends are here!"

That means drip coffees and steeped tea don't count towards that free cocoa, sorry to say. You'll have to order a Starbucks drink that requires some work on the barista's part. And you'll have to place that order in person, either in the drive-thru or in-store at the counter. Naturally, there's also a limit of one freebie for each order. The offer will be in effect on Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of 2023.