Make Box Cake Super Moist With An Applesauce Ingredient Swap

Most box cake mixes call for a few key ingredients: Namely, eggs, water, and oil. Though these ready-to-bake mixes are engineered to come out nice and tender every time, there are plenty of ways to make your box cake mix even better. Hacks for these mixes abound, from adding instant pudding to the recipe to cracking in an extra egg. If you have a jar of applesauce around, you're well on your way to another hack to ensure your finished cake is exceedingly moist and tender.

Instead of drizzling in the oil that your box mix calls for, skip the oil and instead add an equal amount of store-bought or homemade applesauce — and enjoy a cake that certainly won't be dry. Applesauce saturates the dry ingredients and provides moisture in the same way that the oil would. Though it doesn't contain the same level of fat that oil does, this sweet and tangy apple puree still makes for a satisfying swap, and one that will ensure your cake stays hydrated even as it bakes in the oven.