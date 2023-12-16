Can You Make Meatloaf In A Slow Cooker?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many of us have busy lives that make it tough to stand in the kitchen for hours at a time while cooking various meals. Luckily, the slow cooker can help out the time-crunched among us. Slow cookers are easy to use — all you have to do is pop your ingredients into the slow cooker, set the timer, and let the appliance work its magic. Several hours later, you have a hot meal ready to enjoy.

There are many different foods that you can make in a slow cooker; some slow cooker-friendly recipes are more unexpected than others. Among those is meatloaf. Slow cooker meatloaf can cook while you're busy doing something else and be ready when you are. It also has the benefit of being moist and juicy because when you put the lid on your slow cooker, it helps trap moisture and infuse flavor into your dish.

Do you want to give this meatloaf method a whirl? If so, there are a few steps to follow to make sure you end up with a delicious, hassle-free meatloaf.