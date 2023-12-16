How Does Coquito Differ From Eggnog?
Eggnog reigns as one of the most quintessential of all holiday beverages. Because this egg-based drink is so unique, some people might think that there's nothing else like it. Well, there is actually a beverage that is similar to eggnog and it is a little something called coquito.
Coquito (which means "little coconut") is one of the biggest holiday cocktails in Puerto Rico and, much like eggnog, it signifies the coming of the holiday season. Both of these holiday specials are creamy, milk-based beverages, and they share many spices in common like cinnamon, vanilla, and star anise. However, while eggnog comes from cow's milk, eggs, and cream, coquito gets its signature taste from sweetened condensed milk and coconut milk. Coquito is also alcoholic, and while some recipes will call for an egg,this is a recent modification and not traditional.
Coquito is similar to eggnog in more ways than just ingredients, and it is sometimes even referred to as Puerto Rican eggnog. For more on what coquito is, and how it differs from its close counterpart, read on.
But first, all about eggnog
Eggnog gets its signature silky texture from a simple makeup of things like milk, eggs, sugar, and spices, and that unique milk-egg base sets it apart from the coconut-based coquito. This drink has its origins in the 13th century, and it actually shares a backstory with coquito, too.
Monks in medieval Britain occasionally indulged in a milky ale-like drink called posset. This rich beverage contained eggs too, and was often a treat that was saved for special occasions since milk and eggs were a commodity of the wealthy. When this drink came to America in the 1700s, it grew in popularity thanks to the wide availability of milk and eggs from American farms.
Americans were quick to start making this drink their own, but the symbol of posset as a sign of prosperity stuck. So just like in medieval times, this drink was also reserved for special occasions like the holiday season. Now the reason for eggnog's name change from posset to eggnog remains a mystery, but some speculate that it's just an English name for the drink and is a combination of simple terms like "egg" and "grog." When posset made its way to Puerto Rico, residents there made their own variation on the drink, as well. They decided to call this version coquito.
How coquito differs from eggnog
Coquito is a luxurious beverage that hails from Puerto Rico and comes chock-full of things like coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, white rum, spices, and, depending on the recipe, an egg. (You can also make a virgin version of coquito without rum using rum extract.) Because coquito is typically a cocktail, however, it's a very different treat from eggnog. Some consider this drink to be an especially close cousin of egg milk punch instead, which is eggnog with liquor added in.
The reason why drinking eggnog is a seasonal activity goes back to its historical roots, and coquito has the exact same origin story. Coquito is simply another variation of posset — one that came out of the Caribbean.
This beverage is a perfect choice to whip up for a holiday party, and most indulgers choose to drink it cold. The longer it sits in the fridge, the better the drink will be as all the added spices soak into the coconut blend. Eggnog is usually indulged in while it's cold for this same reason, although some people opt to drink it warm, too. If you haven't tried Coquito yet and you're already a fan of eggnog, you might want to give it a shot. Coconut lovers especially might be partial to this traditional Puerto Rican cocktail.