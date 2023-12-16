How Does Coquito Differ From Eggnog?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eggnog reigns as one of the most quintessential of all holiday beverages. Because this egg-based drink is so unique, some people might think that there's nothing else like it. Well, there is actually a beverage that is similar to eggnog and it is a little something called coquito.

Coquito (which means "little coconut") is one of the biggest holiday cocktails in Puerto Rico and, much like eggnog, it signifies the coming of the holiday season. Both of these holiday specials are creamy, milk-based beverages, and they share many spices in common like cinnamon, vanilla, and star anise. However, while eggnog comes from cow's milk, eggs, and cream, coquito gets its signature taste from sweetened condensed milk and coconut milk. Coquito is also alcoholic, and while some recipes will call for an egg,this is a recent modification and not traditional.

Coquito is similar to eggnog in more ways than just ingredients, and it is sometimes even referred to as Puerto Rican eggnog. For more on what coquito is, and how it differs from its close counterpart, read on.