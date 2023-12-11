Where Is AnyTongs From Shark Tank Today?

When Samphel pitched AnyTongs on "Shark Tank," the Sharks were impressed. Lori Greiner called the invention "smart." The Sharks assembled their own tongs by snapping forks and spoons into Samphel's device. After each shark made a pair of versatile tongs, the admiration for Samphel's ingenuity continued. Lori Greiner asked, "How did you come up with this?!" However, the tone of Samphel's presentation shifted when the Sharks learned more about his company.

Samphel revealed that AnyTongs was not patented. Competitors could copy his product and sell it cheaper than its $19.99 (for a set of two) retail price. Kevin O'Leary added that standard tongs cost $9 — less than half the cost of AnyTongs. However, it only cost Samphel $2 to make the first design of AnyTongs, which indicates significant profits for the company. But Samphel divulged he ultimately ran out of money. This confused Mark Cuban. He said, "With your margins, you shouldn't run out of money." Samphel explained there was little inventory to sell, and he only made $7,000 in profits, which underwhelmed the Sharks.

Stunningly, Daymond John came to Samphel's rescue. John said, "This is a flier. I'll give you a $150,000 for 49%." John matched Samphel's request for a $150,000 investment but demanded 34% more equity than Samphel offered. Seemingly ecstatic with just getting an offer, Samphel partnered with John, who was willing to take a risk. So, how did John's investment fare?