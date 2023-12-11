Where Is AnyTongs From Shark Tank Today?
When Tog Samphel pitched his AnyTongs invention on Season 14, Episode 13 of "Shark Tank," it may have been one of the most dramatic pitches of the series. Samphel landed a $150,000 investment from Daymond John for 49% of his company that sold his kitchen gadget allowing you to snap forks and spoons into a holder to become versatile kitchen tongs. However, that only happened after Samphel faced doubts from the Sharks. Samphel's passion for his invention helped lead him to surprising success on "Shark Tank," and it all began with some inspiration from one of his loved ones.
Samphel's mother often hosted parties where she would prepare large feasts for her guests. She needed a lot of tongs to handle all that food, but she didn't have enough of them. To solve this problem, Samphel's mom would tape utensils to clothesline pins to improvise extra tongs. Samphel found a way to improve upon his mother's resourcefulness by inventing a compact device that securely holds any two utensils to form kitchen tongs. He called them AnyTongs. Samphel then took to Kickstarter and successfully raised $33,454 to start his AnyTongs company. After experiencing some success selling his invention directly to consumers online, Samphel found his way onto "Shark Tank."
AnyTongs was taken as a flier on Shark Tank
When Samphel pitched AnyTongs on "Shark Tank," the Sharks were impressed. Lori Greiner called the invention "smart." The Sharks assembled their own tongs by snapping forks and spoons into Samphel's device. After each shark made a pair of versatile tongs, the admiration for Samphel's ingenuity continued. Lori Greiner asked, "How did you come up with this?!" However, the tone of Samphel's presentation shifted when the Sharks learned more about his company.
Samphel revealed that AnyTongs was not patented. Competitors could copy his product and sell it cheaper than its $19.99 (for a set of two) retail price. Kevin O'Leary added that standard tongs cost $9 — less than half the cost of AnyTongs. However, it only cost Samphel $2 to make the first design of AnyTongs, which indicates significant profits for the company. But Samphel divulged he ultimately ran out of money. This confused Mark Cuban. He said, "With your margins, you shouldn't run out of money." Samphel explained there was little inventory to sell, and he only made $7,000 in profits, which underwhelmed the Sharks.
Stunningly, Daymond John came to Samphel's rescue. John said, "This is a flier. I'll give you a $150,000 for 49%." John matched Samphel's request for a $150,000 investment but demanded 34% more equity than Samphel offered. Seemingly ecstatic with just getting an offer, Samphel partnered with John, who was willing to take a risk. So, how did John's investment fare?
AnyTongs is doing well after Shark Tank
Samphel shared during his appearance on "Shark Tank" that he was not working full time on AnyTongs because he didn't think he needed to. He rejected the idea of putting his family in a financial crisis, spurning his loved ones in favor of working, forgoing sleep, or jeopardizing his health to devote himself to his company. Daymond John discerned, "The business is not commanding enough for you to be able to put full attention there." However, after he secured John's investment, Samphel had the funds to quit his job working at Loop Company and committed 100% to AnyTongs.
AnyTongs are now available on the company's official website, where they can be purchased in a variety of packages. A 2-pack sells for $19.99, a 4-pack sells for $29.99, a 6-pack sells for $39.99, and an 8-pack sells for $49.99. The prices seem to be working for the company, evidenced by the business' upward trajectory. Before Samphel's appearance on "Shark Tank" in January 2023, AnyTongs had a valuation of $300,000. Since Samphel went into business with John, AnyTongs has grown to an estimated $1 million net worth. Considering customer reviews of the product on its website, AnyTongs has proven to be the convenient kitchen tool it was designed to be.
Customers love AnyTongs
According to the AnyTongs website, the product boasts an impressive 4.4 rating based on 134 reviews. Customers have attested to just how useful and convenient the gadget is. One buyer highlighted the tool's versatility and the benefit of its compact design. Shopper Kathie Ann commented, "I love these AnyTongs. That [sic] fact that I can use a set of forks or a set of spoons (large or small), gives me more choices. Also, they take up less space in the drawer."
Another AnyTongs customer expressed their appreciation for how the product helps with cooking safely. Customer Shelley Hansen explained, "I cook a lot and many times use forks and different sized spoons for moving food, and many times they overheat. Not only do AnyTongs take my hands further from the heat but they also keep the forks and spoons from overheating." With AnyTongs experiencing steady success, fans of the product may be wondering about Samphel's plans. Thankfully, he has shared his vision.
Samphel plans to expand the AnyTongs product line
There may be plans for new products, according to the AnyTongs website. Its vision statement says, "We're on a mission to create innovative and convenient kitchen tools that make cooking and food handling easier and more hygienic." AnyTongs may be the first of more kitchen tools that will ease life in the kitchen for consumers.
Samphel's presentation on "Shark Tank" was a roller coaster ride that ultimately became a thrill of his life. After impressing the Sharks with his inventiveness, he seemingly lost them when he delved deeper into the details of his company. He then planted a flag for how much time he was willing to invest in his company, which gave the Sharks pause. However, he landed an offer from Daymond John that he was encouraged to take by the Sharks who rejected him. Instead of waiting for John's response to his counteroffer, Samphel recanted what he said about how he'd use his time with his company and pledged to quit his job to devote himself to AnyTongs.
Despite the ups and downs, everything worked out for Samphel because he made it onto "Shark Tank" and got an opportunity. It isn't lost on Samphel that he got to the show and started his successful business because of the woman who initially inspired him — his mother. Samphel told Montclair State University, "She was a huge Shark Tank fan [...] I feel like I am honoring her by doing this."