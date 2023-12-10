You Make Creamy Mashed Potatoes By Only Using A Microwave

In most cases, a microwave is no substitute for a proper oven. However, potatoes don't always follow ordinary rules. Still, when firing up the stovetop or preheating the oven is too time-consuming or too much effort, you can cook up some great mashed potatoes using the same microwave you use to pop popcorn and heat your leftovers. It should only take around 15 minutes in total.

The entire process involves just a couple of trips to the microwave. Your chopped and peeled potatoes go in the microwave (in a microwave-safe bowl, of course) covered in plastic wrap for at least nine minutes (12 minutes at most). After those come out, mix your other ingredients — milk, butter, salt, pepper, and other seasonings — in a bowl and heat in the microwave. Once those are warmed, pour it all over the potatoes and mash it up. It may not be elegant, but it's tasty.