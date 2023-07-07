The Simple Vinegar Hack You Should Follow To Fix Slimy Okra

If you're not a fan of the viscous, slimy texture that okra can sometimes take on, there's an easy hack to solve the problem. By soaking the okra in vinegar for 30 minutes, says food scientist Bryan Le, the acidity breaks up and dissolves the slime. This explains why okra pickles are generally crunchy, and remain less slimy than braised or stewed okra. Citrus juices work here too — lemon juice, for example — and even tomatoes. Okra is slimiest in neutral and basic pHs, so crank up the acid.

The next step to take to reduce sliminess is to cook the okra at a high heat, quickly. Stanford associate director and botanist Katherine Preston notes that at an internal temperature of 194 degrees Fahrenheit, the viscosity of the gel in okra thins. Fried okra is generally the favored preparation for those who can't stand okra's famous slimy texture. According to Preston's advice, high-temperature frying reduces the texture issue. Dry roasting at high temperatures or grilling hot also avoids the slime and provides a different preparation. By soaking the okra in acid, patting dry, and then roasting high, your dish will be (relatively) slime-free.