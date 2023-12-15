Are Black Death Sweets Really The World's Most Sour Candy?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all have varying tolerance limits for the most popular sour candies — some can barely stomach a box of the mildly tart Nerds, while others can suck on Warheads Extremes without so much as a squirm — but could there be a candy that overloads the taste buds of even the most radical sour lovers? Black Death Mega Sours might fit the bill.

Invented by British confectionary company Mr Simms Sweet Shop, Black Death sweets are capturing the interest of candy consumers worldwide. Thanks to the power of social media, the bite-sized black balls have quickly garnered a reputation for their unprecedented sourness. Users on platforms like TikTok and YouTube are sharing recordings of themselves trying the Black Death Mega Sours, and their reactions, often dramatic and violent, make it difficult to deny the sour power of those little candies. Now, consumers everywhere can't help but ponder if they have what it takes to handle the Black Death.