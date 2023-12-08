The Story Behind The Hulk-Themed Chocolate Syrup We're Not Getting Back

The 2000s saw the rise of superhero movies as Marvel laid the blueprints for their cinematic universe. This inspired one of the most bizarre tie-in food products ever to evoke childhood nostalgia. Remember Hershey's green, Hulk-themed chocolate syrup? Hershey released this curious promotional product to celebrate the 2003 "Hulk" movie starring Eric Bana. It was one of many Hulk-themed sweet treats to hit the shelves, along with green apple-flavored Twizzlers, green gumballs from Bubble Yum, and Hulk-shaped Jolly Ranchers.

Available in a green bottle that looked more like laundry detergent than chocolate sauce, Hershey's Hulk-themed syrup promoted the first feature-length film since the 1980s to star the iconic comic book character. The syrup was bright green in honor of the Hulk, although it retained the same chocolate taste, which divided consumers, some of whom found the juxtaposition between appearance and flavor jarring.

Hershey's Incredible Hulk chocolate syrup caused a stir among nostalgic millennials on Reddit, many of whom recalled the unique product's qualities — as well as its shortcomings. This forgotten gem may have been discontinued long ago, but its strange story still holds mixed memories for many wistful adults.