Think Twice Before Storing Cooking Oil Near The Oven

There are so many tricks that can help when cooking with oils, but do you know how to properly store them? When you're finished using cooking oil to make whatever delicious meal you've whipped up, it's time to stow it away until you're ready to use it again. This is where you need to be careful, because if you don't store the cooking oil properly, it may go rancid sooner than its expiration date and become no longer suitable to use. This is especially the case if you store your cooking oil in a certain area of your kitchen: near the oven.

If you leave your cooking oil close to your oven, the heat that regularly emits from this appliance can accelerate how soon the oil becomes rancid. Heat exposure speeds up a natural process called oxidation, which will deteriorate the quality of your cooking oil, even if the oil is in an airtight container.