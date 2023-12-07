What You Should Know About Costco's Festive Beer Advent Calendar

The Brewer's Advent Calendar from Original Kalea is back on Costco shelves for 2023. The 24-pack features beers brewed in Germany, including some that were brewed solely for the advent calendar. You won't find any IPAs or milk stouts among its selection as only German-style beers are featured. Examples of what you will get include Helles, bocks, pilsners, pale ales, wheat, cellar, and festival beers.

While the calendar is well underway, you might still be able to get your hands on a case. According to Reddit users, there were still some available at their local Costco as of a few days ago, even though they've previously sold out before November is over. Interestingly, a few commenters alleged that the beers slotted for specific dates did not match what others had — suggesting that the beers may be packed in a random order instead of being specific to particular days. Whereas the original Redditor posted a photo of a white and yellow can of Marzen on day two, user BE4RCL4VV stated: "Nope, day 2 was a blue canned Helles that I can't pronounce."

The Daily Meal was not able to verify with the manufacturer whether the beers were packed randomly or not. Due to the time difference with Germany, the offices were closed at the time of writing. At this point, it is just speculation on behalf of Redditors. But you might not be able to enjoy daily matching beers with a buddy who is also counting down with the same advent calendar.