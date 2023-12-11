Caper Compound Butter Is The Tangy Spread You're Sleeping On

You can't go wrong with butter; whether slathered on bread and eaten plain, used to baste a sumptuous steak, or drizzled atop steamed veggies, there are a limitless number of ways this rich dairy spread can be prepared and eaten. The pure stuff is classic for a reason, but elevating butter to another degree of deliciousness is as easy as combining it with some extra ingredients to form a compound butter: Butter that's been seasoned with extras like chopped herbs, spices, and more.

Ingredients like garlic, mushrooms, and lemon are all common additions to compound butter, but what about something a little less usual? Next time you're experimenting with compound butter, try tangy capers on for size.

What are capers, you may ask? These briny little buds, which are actually immature flowers that grow on a shrub primarily found in the Mediterranean (but also in Asia and Australia), add a ton of salty and sour flavor when chopped fine and thoroughly incorporated into softened butter (softening it to room temperature helps the ingredients mix more easily). About 2 tablespoons of capers per half-stick of butter is ideal. The result is a complex, tart, salty-creamy combination that pairs well with just about any dish that needs a touch of richness with a backdrop of brine.