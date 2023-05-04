Ocean Spray Is Teaming Up With Absolut For A Canned Cocktail
Ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails have been around since the late 1800s, but their popularity has skyrocketed in recent years. Smithsonian Magazine notes that in the decade between 2009 and 2019, the RTD category experienced triple-digit growth — and soon afterward, the pandemic further contributed to the industry's growth. Meanwhile, drinks market analyzers at IWSR forecast continued growth and that canned cocktails will overtake hard seltzers within a couple of years, noting that vodka-based drinks are leading the charge.
Capitalizing on that market, the popular vodka producer Absolut has paired up with juice industry giant Ocean Spray to create a canned version of a classic cocktail — vodka and cranberry. According to a press release, the new drink will hit shelves in the early part of 2024, and while the collaborators haven't shared details about other flavors, they have indicated that one of the packages consumers will be able to purchase is an 8-can variety pack.
Ocean Spray is the original cranberry cocktail creator
Made with sparkling water, Absolut vodka, cranberry juice, and natural flavors, the new RTD cocktail clocks in at just 4.5% ABV and is packaged in a 12-ounce can. Consumers will be able to purchase the drink either in single cans, 4-packs, or 8-packs. With nearly one out of every 10 units of Absolut servings being mixed with cranberry juice, the collaboration seems like a winning combination. Plus, it helps that Ocean Spray essentially created the original combination.
Ocean Spray, an agricultural collaborative of growers based in Massachusetts, is credited with having created the red devil cocktail in the 1940s to boost sales of their product. A blend of vodka and cranberry, with a lime wedge garnish, the beverage is more commonly known now as a Cape Codder. Ocean Spray and Absolut's ultimate goal in creating the canned vodka and cranberry cocktail was to create convenience for consumers.
"We're making delicious, quality drinks that are hassle-free so hosts can relax and enjoy the moment, while also making them easy to enjoy on-the-go," said Reshma Dhati, Absolut's Senior Brand Director of Marketing.