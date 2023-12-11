The Majority Of Of The World's Potatoes Come From This Country

Potatoes are one of the world's most important staple crops. They've long been associated with a variety of cultures, from Ireland (even if St. Patrick never ate potatoes) to America (where it's a necessary component in our national meals, from Thanksgiving to a simple burger and fries), a starchy tuber that both tastes great and is extraordinarily hardy. But where do most of the world's potatoes come from? It's gotta be the U.S., right? Multiple states (Idaho, North Dakota, and Washington) are also known for their potato crops. Surely the U.S. will come in first here.

Not so fast. Not only does the U.S. not lead the world in potato production, it isn't even in the top three. It turns out the top two producers of potatoes worldwide are the world's two most populous cultures, China and India, and the third is a country that you've definitely seen in the news a lot lately: Ukraine.