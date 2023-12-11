Elevate Your Basket Of Rolls At Christmas Dinner With Butter Balls

They say it's the little things in life that matter most. And when it comes to hosting your holiday dinner party, don't skip out on those tiny touches that can make a big difference. If you've worked hard to prepare delicious, fluffy dinner rolls to satisfy your guests' carb cravings, then you can't forget to serve them with butter. But rather than dropping a couple sticks of butter throughout the dinner table, you can make the whole setup prettier with very little effort: swap a traditional stick of butter with butter balls.

Single-serving butter balls will add an elegant touch to your Christmas dinner table — not to mention they're more practical than guests having to cut their own butter from the stick. Simply take a melon baller and use it to scoop small butter balls, which you can then display in a decorative bowl for guests to take as they please.