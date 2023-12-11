Turn Your Leftover Chocolate Milk Into Mouthwatering French Toast
The mouthwatering smell of freshly cooked French toast is unmatched. The bubbling aromas of the soaked bread meeting a butter-greased pan is enough to get anyone out of bed. Perhaps you prefer your French toast with brioche or adorned with dazzling bright berries; either way, its versatility with various ingredients and garnishes is part of what makes this breakfast staple so beloved. However, if you're seeking a way to dive deeper into more indulgent flavors, chocolate milk is the divine inclusion you're looking for.
Alongside eggs, spices, and vanilla, milk is the quintessential ingredient in French toast that blends creaminess and moisture into the dish. Chocolate milk fulfills this purpose, too, but adds a rich depth and sweeter flavor to the other ingredients. It also gives your French toast a beautiful caramelized tanned hue that mirrors the fabulous cocoa colors now rippling throughout. Instead of waiting to garnish your eggy bread with a chocolate afterthought, decadently infuse each slice with chocolate milk's smooth and deep taste.
No more leftovers
According to the Journal of Dairy Science, "40% of food produced in the United States is wasted." Dairy products often go to waste because of inadequate purchasing planning; in other words, they're forgotten in the refrigerator and spoiled as a result. When it comes to leftover chocolate milk, it may appear difficult to imagine creative ways to use it all up. Luckily, the remnants of chocolate milk can easily be mixed into a batter.
To make this French toast dream a reality, you do not necessarily need store-bought chocolate milk either, as making it at home is super straightforward. You only need to mix leftover milk into melted chocolate before leaving it to cool for at least five minutes — you don't want the eggs to begin to scramble in the hot milk. If your chocolate is very sweet, you can whisk in some unsweetened cocoa powder to balance the accentuated sugar with a bitter edge. Vanilla extract and cinnamon can be added for a touch of warm aromatics, while a pinch of salt should never be forgotten as it helps break down the eggs. These leftover milk tips are a double victory as you reduce waste and amp up the flavor of your French toast.
Is chocolate milk seeking world domination?
The appearance of chocolate milk in French toast recipes is fast gaining recognition. On Reddit, reactions were seemingly small but supportive, with one user saying, "Well, that just blew my mind." On Facebook, a video of French toast featuring chocolate milk that surfaced four years ago was met with complete admiration, with one user rightfully claiming that this inclusion is an "innovation in French toast." The reaction on social media towards the inclusion of chocolate milk in French toast remains fairly nuanced. Yet, with the rise of chocolate milk varieties in both dairy and non-dairy brands, the surge in choices raises anticipation for what kind of reception awaits for this kingly brunch in the near future.
With so many chocolate milk varieties now available, a little experimentation with which brands work for you won't go amiss. Ideally, fat-filled milk will work excellently, but if you're looking to add more richness, stirring cream into the milk is also an option. Furthermore, adding cream doesn't sound too excessive when you discover Jacques Pépin even recommends dipping your French toast in ice cream.
Indulgent, decadent, and rich: Chocolate milk is an incredible addition to your French toast. Stop wasting the leftovers and use them instead to fulfill your eggy bread dreams.