Turn Your Leftover Chocolate Milk Into Mouthwatering French Toast

According to the Journal of Dairy Science, "40% of food produced in the United States is wasted." Dairy products often go to waste because of inadequate purchasing planning; in other words, they're forgotten in the refrigerator and spoiled as a result. When it comes to leftover chocolate milk, it may appear difficult to imagine creative ways to use it all up. Luckily, the remnants of chocolate milk can easily be mixed into a batter.

To make this French toast dream a reality, you do not necessarily need store-bought chocolate milk either, as making it at home is super straightforward. You only need to mix leftover milk into melted chocolate before leaving it to cool for at least five minutes — you don't want the eggs to begin to scramble in the hot milk. If your chocolate is very sweet, you can whisk in some unsweetened cocoa powder to balance the accentuated sugar with a bitter edge. Vanilla extract and cinnamon can be added for a touch of warm aromatics, while a pinch of salt should never be forgotten as it helps break down the eggs. These leftover milk tips are a double victory as you reduce waste and amp up the flavor of your French toast.