What Kind Of Cut Is Best To Use For Palomilla Steak?

The Bistec de palomilla or palomilla steak is a popular dish of Cuban origin. It's a thin slice of steak that is typically seasoned in marinade, pan-fried, and served with white rice. It's known for being zesty and flavorful, but what exactly is a palomilla steak, and what sort of cut should you use? You can't just slice up any steak and call it a palomilla. Instead, a palomilla steak comes from a very specific cut.

The steak is traditionally made using top sirloin. Known to be tender and flavorful, the top sirloin is the perfect cut for the palomilla because it's easy to chew. However, unlike other cuts of beef, top sirloin doesn't have as much marbling and gristle. It's a leaner piece of meat than some steaks, which makes it perfect to cut into a thinner slice. It's also more readily available and less expensive than, say, a T-bone steak. Since you're cutting this steak thin, you probably wouldn't want to hack up a more expensive cut. Those steaks would generally be enjoyed thicker and cooked medium rare for steak purists. Meanwhile, the palomilla given its size is typically cooked well done and sliced more thinly.