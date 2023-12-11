Give Vegan Eggnog A Chance This Holiday Season

The process behind making vegan-friendly eggnog is quite simple, thanks to the variety of plant milks available. However, choosing the right plant milk for the job is the key to making a vegan eggnog that holds up to the original in terms of flavor and consistency. While you can always make homemade cashew or almond milk thicker by adding more nuts to your standard recipe, the plant milk with a naturally heavy consistency you may want to try is oat milk. Oat milk is known to be one of the creamiest plant milks due to the process of blending oats and water before straining.

To make an easy vegan eggnog, simply combine oat milk with a bit of nutmeg, cinnamon, and the sweetener of your choice. Simmer the mixture over your stove for approximately 10 minutes before cooling in your refrigerator for 1 to 3 hours before consuming. You can create your own tasty vegan eggnog in just a few small steps in no time. If you decide to add in a bit of bourbon, stir in the alcohol once your eggnog has initially cooled. While using oat milk to make tasty vegan eggnog is relatively easy and delicious, if you want your holiday beverage to have an even creamier, thicker consistency, you have a few more options to consider.