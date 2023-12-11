Repurpose Leftover Meatloaf By Adding It To Grilled Cheese

Meatloaf is a great comfort meal and a relatively easy dish to whip up. It also tends to come with a decent number of servings. But the one problem with the dish is that if you've made one for just a few people, you may find that it starts to linger in your fridge.

If you're tired of repeating that meatloaf and potatoes, why not try a new way to use up your pesky leftovers and pop them into a grilled cheese sandwich? Just as you might imagine, all this involves is adding as thick a slice as you like of your best meatloaf recipe to your standard grilled cheese. The addition adds a salty, hearty flavor and is a quick and easy meal, even if you're short on time.

Now, while that's the gist of making a meatloaf grilled cheese, there are a couple of considerations to keep in mind as you put your sandwich together. Plus, it pays to know what else you can chuck into it to enhance the flavor even further.