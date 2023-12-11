How Are You Meant To Eat Cacao Fruit?

Before you attempt to pry cacao flesh off those precious inner seeds, you might be curious to know what you're about to experience. Even though cacao fruit in Costa Rica, may look intimidating hanging in all its oblong glory, once you've successfully found a way inside that hard exterior, the enjoying part is easy. While cacao fruit typically emits a floral essence, the flavor of the inner pulp can also tout floral or earthy undertones as well.

As a study published in Molecules points out, one of the things that makes cacao pulp so unique is that, depending on where your specific fruit was sourced, the flesh may have a completely different flavor profile than a fruit harvested from a different region. Cacao trees grow around the world, yielding an array of unique flavor notes even among the four most common types. In general, however, the cacao pulp does have a tart, fruity essence and can range from tasting like lychee and strawberry to mango and plum. The most notable characteristic of this white, fleshy fruit is the nuanced flavor of chocolate you may experience with each bite. Besides eating this soft and stringy fruit straight from the pod, the fruit surrounding the popular cacao seed can of course also be turned into delicious chocolate bars without having to rely on Hershey or Wonka.